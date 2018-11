Nov 5 (Reuters) - BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG:

* A TOTAL OF 1,417,243 REGISTERED SHARES A WERE TENDERED

* SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UP TO MAXIMUM OF 20% OF SHARE CAPITAL, AT FIXED PRICE OF CHF 45.00 PER SHARE Source text - bit.ly/2quJETE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)