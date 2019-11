BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften To Delist Shares, Reports 9-Month Results

Nov 29 (Reuters) - BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG:

* BFW HOLDING AG MAKES OFFER FOR THE TAKEOVER OF ALL REGISTERED SHARES CATEGORY A OF BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG NOT HELD BY IT

* OFFER PRICE IS CHF 44.25 NET PER REGISTERED SHARE CATEGORY A

* OFFER PERIOD RUNS FROM 16 DECEMBER 2019 TO 20 JANUARY 2020

* INTENDED DELISTING OF REGISTERED SHARES CATEGORY A OF BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR 10 JANUARY 2020

* 9-MONTH EBIT OF CHF 12.6 MILLION.

* EARNINGS INCLUDING REVALUATION GAINS AMOUNTED TO CHF 4.3 MILLION IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019

* NET RENTAL INCOME FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 WAS CHF 13.8 MILLION