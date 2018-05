May 22 (Reuters) - B&G Foods Inc:

* B&G FOODS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 2.2 PERCENT

* B&G FOODS INC - INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND RATE BY 2.2% FROM $0.465 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK TO $0.475 PER SHARE