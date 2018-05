May 3 (Reuters) - B&G Foods Inc:

* B&G FOODS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25

* SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BILLION TO $1.755 BILLION

* Q1 SALES $431.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $432.1 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31