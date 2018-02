BRIEF-BGC Partners Inc Reports Qtrly GAAP Loss Per Share Of $0.41

Feb 9 (Reuters) - BGC Partners Inc:

* BGC PARTNERS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* BGC PARTNERS INC - QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* BGC PARTNERS INC - QTRLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35‍​

* BGC PARTNERS INC QTRLY REVENUES $894.2 MILLION VERSUS $755.8 MILLION

* BGC PARTNERS INC SEES Q1 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $870 MILLION AND $920 MILLION

* BGC PARTNERS INC - EXPECTS Q1 CONSOL PRE-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARIES AND TAXES TO BE BETWEEN $140 MILLION AND $160 MILLION

* BGC PARTNERS INC - DUE TO TCJA ,GAAP PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES INCLUDED ONE-TIME CHARGE OF ABOUT $120.9 MILLION IN QUARTER