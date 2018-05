May 3 (Reuters) - BGC Partners Inc:

* BGC PARTNERS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19

* BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MILLION VERSUS $783.2 MILLION

* BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION