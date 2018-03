March 27 (Reuters) - Bgc Partners Inc:

* BGC PARTNERS UPDATES ITS OUTLOOK FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* BGC PARTNERS - ‍CO'S REVENUES AND PRE-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR Q1 OF 2018 ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE OF ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE​