Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bgeo Group Plc:

* UNIT JSC BANK OF GEORGIA SIGNED LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SYMBIOTICS

* ‍GEL-DENOMINATED LOAN FACILITY, TOTALING GEL 25 MILLION (US$10 MILLION) AND WITH A MATURITY OF TWO TO THREE YEARS​

* LOAN FACILITY ‍WILL BE USED TO SUPPORT GEORGIA‘S MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISES WITH THEIR INCREASING LOCAL CURRENCY FINANCING NEEDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)