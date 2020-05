May 6 (Reuters) - BGI Genomics Co Ltd:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 3% STAKE IN THE COMPANY WITHIN SIX MONTHS

* SAYS OVERSEAS UNITS RECEIVE TEMPORARY APPROVALS FROM HEALTH AUTHORITIES IN CANADA AND SINGAPORE RESPECTIVELY FOR NEW CORONAVIRUS TESTING KIT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3djU8M7; bit.ly/2W66VvM; bit.ly/3dneW5w Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)