March 8 (Reuters) - BGIS:

* BGIS PROVIDES UPDATE ON UK TRANSACTION

* SAYS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF CARILLION FACILITY MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS IN U.K. WILL NOT BE PROCEEDING​

* SAYS CARILLION ‍AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE PROCEEDING AS CERTAIN CLOSING CONDITIONS HAVE NOT BEEN MET​

* SAYS WHILE CO IS DISAPPOINTED WITH CARILLION DEAL NOT PROCEEDING, CONTINUE TO PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES TO GROW GLOBAL BUSINESS INTO U.K.