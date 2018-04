BRIEF-BGZ BNP Paribas Sees Synergies Of Pln 500 Mln Over 2019-2021 After Acquiring RBI's Polish Arm

April 10 (Reuters) - BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA:

* SEES TOTAL PRE-TAX COST SYNERGIES OF PLN 500M SPREAD OVER 2019-2021 AFTER BUYING RBI’S POLISH UNIT - PRESENTATION

* RECURRING COST SYNERGIES FROM 2021 AT 350 MILLION ZLOTYS - PRESENTATION

* SEES TOTAL PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF PLN 500M (EXCLUDING WRITE-OFFS) - PRESENTATION

* FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS, THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED IN Q4 2018

* SALE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 775 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)