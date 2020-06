BRIEF-Bharat Electronics Could Register Sales In Excess Of 125 Bln Rupees For FY 2019-20

June 10 (Reuters) - Bharat Electronics Ltd:

* PROFITABILITY DURING Q1 FY 2020-21 LIKELY TO BE IMPACTED DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* THERE MAY BE A LULL IN ORDER ACQUISITION IN THE SHORT TERM

* DUE TO COVID-19 LOCK DOWN SITUATION IN LAST WEEK OF MARCH, CUSTOMERS COULD NOT INSPECT SOME PRODUCED ITEMS

* REAL IMPACT OF SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION LIKELY TO BE KNOWN IN NEXT 2-3 MONTHS, ON CO’S DELIVERY TIMELINES AND OPERATIONS

* COULD REGISTER SALES IN EXCESS OF 125 BILLION RUPEES FOR FY 2019-20 VERSUS GUIDANCE OF SALES TURNOVER OF 130 BILLION RUPEES