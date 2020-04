April 1 (Reuters) - Bharat Electronics Ltd:

* POSTED TURNOVER IN EXCESS OF 125 BILLION RUPEES DURING FY 2019-20

* ORDER BOOK AS ON APRIL 1 IS 518 BILLION RUPEES

* GLOBAL LOCKDOWN DUE TO COVID-19 & ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN HAD SOME IMPACT ON CO DURING LAST MONTH OF LAST QUARTER OF FY 2019-20