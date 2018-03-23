BRIEF-Bharat Heavy Electricals Signs Technology Transfer Agreement With ISRO

March 23 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS SIGNS TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH ISRO FOR MANUFACTURE OF SPACE GRADE LITHIUM-ION CELLS

As part of its diversification strategy, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has entered into a Technology Transfer Agreement with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the manufacture of space-grade Lithium-ion cells of various capacities utilising the technology developed by ISRO at its Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).