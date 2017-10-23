FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bharti airtel adds about 1 mln subscribers in September - industry body
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 23, 2017 / 12:58 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Bharti airtel adds about 1 mln subscribers in September - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India:

* Bharti Airtel Ltd adds about 1 million subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end about 282 mln - industry body

* Idea Cellular Ltd loses 904,137 subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end 190.2 mln - industry body

* Vodafone India unit loses 700,687 subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end 207.4 mln - industry body

* Aircel loses 394,209 mobile subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end 88.8 mln - industry body

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.