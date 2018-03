March 13 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* BHARTI AIRTEL - SINGTEL CONCLUDES BHARTI TELECOM INVESTMENT WITH ALLOTMENT OF 85.5 MILLION SHARES TO SINGTEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS

* BHARTI AIRTEL - WITH THE ALLOTMENT, SINGTEL'S TOTAL STAKE IN BHARTI TELECOM RISES TO 48.90%