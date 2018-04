April 25 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* BOARD EVALUATED ONE OPTION OF OFFER FOR SALE OF SIGNIFICANT STAKE IN BHARTI INFRATEL LTD

* SAYS BOARD EVALUATED OTHER OPTION OF A PROPOSAL FOR MERGER OF INDUS TOWERS LTD INTO BHARTI INFRATEL LTD.

* SAYS APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR MERGER OF INDUS TOWERS LTD INTO BHARTI INFRATEL LTD.

* DECIDED TO ENGAGE WITH POTENTIAL INVESTORS FOR EVALUATING A STRATEGIC STAKE SALE POST COMPLETION OF MERGER.