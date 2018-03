March 13 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* SAYS CO APPROVED TRANSFER OF 19 PERCENT SHARES OF BHARTI TELEMEDIA TO NETTLE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

* SAYS PART OF STAKE SHALL BE UTILIZED FOR COMPLETION OF STAKE SALE OF TELEMEDIA TO WARBURG PINCUS GROUP