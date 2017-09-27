FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel, Huawei Telecommunications India partner to deploy Airtel's 5G capable technology in Bangalore
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 27, 2017 / 4:25 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel, Huawei Telecommunications India partner to deploy Airtel's 5G capable technology in Bangalore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Co, Huawei Telecommunications India partner to deploy Airtel’s 5G capable technology in Bangalore Source text - [Airtel partners Huawei India for the deployment of Massive MIMO [Delhi, India, September 27, 2017] Huawei Telecommunications India today announced that it has partnered Bharti Airtel for the deployment of Airtel’s Massive MIMO in Bangalore. An integral component in India’s roadmap to 5G deployment, Massive MIMO solution can potentially increase spectrum efficiency by five to seven times, enhancing intensive coverage and user experience.]

Further company coverage:

