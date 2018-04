BRIEF-Bharti Airtel March-Qtr India Revenues Down 7.5 Pct Y-O-Y On Underlying Basis

April 24 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER INDIA REVENUES DOWN 7.5 PERCENT Y-O-Y ON AN UNDERLYING BASIS; AFRICA REVENUES UP 10.7 PERCENT Y-O-Y

* SAYS “TELECOM INDUSTRY CONTINUES TO WITNESS BELOW COST, ARTIFICIALLY SUPPRESSED PRICING”

* ACQUISITION OF TIGO RWANDA CONSUMMATED

* SAYS IN QUARTER, INDUSTRY REVENUES FURTHER ADVERSELY IMPACTED DUE TO REDUCTION IN INTERNATIONAL TERMINATION RATES

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL EBITDA MARGIN AT 35.8 PERCENT, DOWN 0.6 PERCENT Y-O-Y

* MARCH QUARTER INDIA MONTHLY CHURN 2.8 PERCENT

* CONSOL NET DEBT 952.29 BILLION RUPEES AT MARCH END Source text: bit.ly/2HQBj70 Further company coverage: