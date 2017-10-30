FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel ‍partners with Celkon to offer 4G smartphone
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
THE WIDER IMAGE
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 30, 2017 / 7:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel ‍partners with Celkon to offer 4G smartphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says ‍partners with Celkon to offer 4G smartphone at an effective price of 1,349​ rupees Source text: [India’s largest telecommunications services provider, today announced a partnership with Celkon, a leading Indian manufacturer of mobile devices, to offer a full touchscreen 4G smartphone at an effective price of just Rs 1349.The partnership is part of Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative, under which Airtel plans to collaborate with device manufacturers to bring smartphones at the price of a feature phone.] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.