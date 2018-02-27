BRIEF-Bharti Airtel Partners With Google For Low-Cost Android Smartphones

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* SAYS AIRTEL, GOOGLE TO PARTNER FOR LOW-COST ANDROID SMARTPHONES

* SAYS LAVA AND MICROMAX TO MANUFACTURE AND LAUNCH FIRST SET OF DEVICES Source text - [Airtel and Google announce partnership for low-cost smartphones powered by Android Go

Airtel to bring range of Android Go based 4G smartphones to the Indian market in partnership with handset manufacturers under its ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative

● Will accelerate the development of low cost smartphone ecosystem and compatible apps in the world’s second largest mobile market and help more people get online ● Lava and Micromax to manufacture and launch the first set of devices]

