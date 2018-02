Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* BOARD OF BHARTI AIRTEL INTERNATIONAL NETHERLANDS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO INITIATE TALKS TO EVALUATE LISTING OF SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE

* TALKS FOR LISTING SHARES OF BHARTI AIRTEL INTERNATIONAL NETHERLANDS ON 'INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED STOCK EXCHANGE 'AT PRELIMINARY STAGE Source text - bit.ly/2ED6m4O Further company coverage: