May 4 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* BHARTI AIRTEL CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON PLANS TO RAISE $1.5 BILLION BY SELLING 25 PERCENT STAKE IN BHARTI AIRTEL INTERNATIONAL (NETHERLANDS)

* BHARTI AIRTEL - DISCUSSIONS AT PRELIMINARY STAGE; NO CERTAINTY ON FINAL OUTCOME Source text - bit.ly/2HNE2iy Further company coverage: