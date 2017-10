Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says Sept quarter Africa ARPU $3.2‍​

* India revenues down 13.0 percent for sept-quarter

* “‍Financial stress in industry continues due to double digit revenue decline and will be further accentuated by reduction in IUC rates in next quarter”​

* Africa revenues up 2.8 percent for sept-quarter

* Sept quarter India ARPU 145 rupees

* Sept quarter India monthly churn 3.9 percent