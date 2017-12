Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* BHARTI AIRTEL SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MILLICOM‘S OPERATIONS IN RWANDA

* ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. UNDER WHICH AIRTEL RWANDA TO BUY 100 PERCENT EQUITY INTEREST IN TIGO RWANDA Source text - bit.ly/2BKjyU3