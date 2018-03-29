FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 8:01 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel Ties Up With India's ALTBalaji For Digital Content

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* CO, ALTBALAJI ENTERS PARTNERSHIP TO BRING DIGITAL CONTENT FROM ALT BALAJI’S PORTFOLIO TO AIRTEL TV APP USERS Source text - Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications services provider, and ALTBalaji, a wholly owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms, today announced a strategic partnership to bring exciting digital content from ALT Balaji’s portfolio to Airtel TV app users. ALTBalaji’s complete range of original shows and hit movies is now available on Airtel TV app. This includes popular shows like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Haq and Bollywood hits like One Upon a Time in Mumbai and Lootera. This will help ALTBalaji in extending its content distribution to Airtel TV app’s fast growing user base. Further company coverage:

