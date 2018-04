April 18 (Reuters) -

* BHARTI INFRATEL, INDUS TOWERS MERGER IN FINAL STAGES, ANNOUNCEMENT LIKELY SOON - CNBC TV18 CITING SOURCES

* AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PERCENT STAKE IN INDUS - CNBC TV18 CITING SOURCES

* KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN - CNBC TV18 CITING SOURCES Source text: bit.ly/2HHU5v3