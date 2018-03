March 20 (Reuters) - BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG :

* AT EUR 17.3 MILLION, FY SALES WERE 1.0% UP ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR AND EBITA WAS EUR 397 THOUSAND

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND 0.06 EUR PER SHARE

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO EUR 237 THOUSAND