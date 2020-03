March 31 (Reuters) - BHCC Holding Ltd:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE S$122.6 MILLION VERSUS S$110.1 MILLION

* IN H1 2020, SEES THERE WILL BE SOME IMPACT ON BUSINESS DUE TO DELIVERY DELAYS OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* FY PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR YEAR S$54,589 VERSUS S$3.1 MILLION