Feb 7 (Reuters) - BHG Retail REIT:

* CLOSES ALL STORES OTHER THAN CERTAIN F&B OUTLETS AND SUPERMARKETS IN HEFEI MENGCHENGLU MALL AND HEFEI CHANGJIANGXILU MALL

* WITH CONTINUING DEVELOPMENT OF 2019-NCOV SITUATION, IT IS TOO EARLY TO ASCERTAIN FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT OF 2019-NCOV ON BHG RETAIL REIT

* CLOSURE IN RESPONSE TO HEFEI'S AUTHORITIES NOTICE ON PREVENTION AND CONTROL OF EPIDEMIC SITUATION