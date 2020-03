March 10 (Reuters) - BHG Retail REIT:

* HEFEI MENGCHENGLU MALL AND HEFEI CHANGJIANGXILU MALL REOPENED UPON APPROVAL FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES

* REIT WILL BE OFFERING RELIEF ARRANGEMENTS SUCH AS RENTAL REBATES TO QUALIFYING TENANTS TO TIDE OVER COVID-19 SITUATION

* FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON REIT CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED AT THIS JUNCTURE