Feb 18 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd:

* FOR 12 MTHS AHEAD, WE ASSESS DIRECTIONAL RISKS TO PRICES ACROSS PORTFOLIO ARE MIXED, WITH CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAJOR SOURCE OF UNCERTAINTY

* SEES LOWER IRON ORE PRICES ON AVERAGE IN CY2020 THAN IN YEAR JUST CONCLUDED, WITH CONSIDERABLE TWO–WAY VOLATILITY IN PROSPECT

* EXPECT CONDITIONS IN METALLURGICAL COAL IN CY2020 TO IMPROVE SOMEWHAT VERSUS THOSE EXPERIENCED IN THE SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR 2019 Source: bit.ly/2vH54mB Further company coverage: