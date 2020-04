BRIEF-BHP Group Posts Qtrly Iron Ore Production (100% Basis) At 68 Mt

April 21 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd:

* PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR PETROLEUM, IRON ORE AND METALLURGICAL COAL

* QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION 425 KT VERSUS 420 KT AS REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY IRON ORE PRODUCTION (100% BASIS) 68 MT VERSUS 64 MT AS REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FY ENERGY COAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE IS UNDER REVIEW WITH CERREJÓN PLACED ON TEMPORARY CARE AND MAINTENANCE DUE TO COVID-19

* QTRLY PETROLEUM PRODUCTION 25 MMBOE VERSUS 29 MMBOE AS REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FY COPPER GUIDANCE FOR OPERATED ASSETS IS BROADLY UNCHANGED

* FY ANTAMINA GUIDANCE UNDER REVIEW FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19

* AT THIS TIME, AMONG OUR GLOBAL WORKFORCE OF 72,000 PEOPLE, BHP HAS HAD A SMALL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19

* IN CHINA, COPPER DEMAND COULD BE MARGINALLY WEAKER THAN STEEL IN 2020 CALENDAR YEAR

* REVIEWING CAPITAL & EXPLORATION EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR AND IT WILL BE LOWER THAN CURRENT GUIDANCE OF AROUND US$8 BILLION

* FY COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION VOLUMES NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR

* FULL YEAR UNIT COST GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* EXPECT THAT STEEL PRODUCTION EX- CHINA COULD CONTRACT BY A DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE IN 2020 CALENDAR YEAR

* “SMALL NUMBER OF COLLEAGUES FROM 72,000 STRONG GLOBAL WORKFORCE WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR VIRUS HAVE RECOVERED OR ARE RECOVERING WELL”

* IF CHINA CAN AVOID A SECOND WAVE OF COVID-19, STEEL PRODUCTION MAY RISE SLIGHTLY IN 2020 CALENDAR YEAR

* WHILE DEMAND IN CHINA STRENGTHENED IN RECENT WEEKS, EXPECT MAJOR ECONOMIES, INCLUDING US, EUROPE & INDIA, TO CONTRACT SHARPLY IN JUNE 2020 QUARTER

* AS AT 31 DEC, NET DEBT US$12.8 BILLION, AT LOWER END OF TARGET RANGE, AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE US$14.3 BILLION

* “WITH OUR STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION AND LOW-COST OPERATIONS, OUR BUSINESS IS RESILIENT”

* ON SPENCE GROWTH OPTION, FIRST PRODUCTION IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE IN 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

* PETROLEUM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2020 FY REMAINS UNCHANGED, WITH VOLUMES EXPECTED TO BE AT BOTTOM OF GUIDANCE RANGE

* POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 IN JUNE QUARTER REPRESENT POSSIBLE DOWNSIDE RISK TO FULL YEAR PETROLEUM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE