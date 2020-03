March 13 (Reuters) - BHP Group :

* AT THIS POINT IN TIME THERE ARE NO IMPACTS TO PRODUCTION BASED ON COVID-19

* HAVE PUT RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE FOR ALL NON-ESSENTIAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TRAVEL

* REVIEWING & TESTING BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS AT OPERATIONS & CORPORATE OFFICES TO PREPARE FOR SPREAD OF COVID-19

* HAVE PROCEDURES IN PLACE TO MOVE QUICKLY TO ISOLATE ANYONE WHO MAY REQUIRE MEDICAL TREATMENT OR TESTING