BRIEF-BHP Says Operations At Co's Sites Continue

March 19 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd:

* OPERATIONS AT CO’S SITES CONTINUE WITH ADDITIONAL MONITORING & PROCEDURES TO REDUCE RISK OF COVID-19 TRANSMISSION AMONG WORKFORCE

* ENCOURAGINGLY, THERE IS INCREASED ACTIVITY IN CHINA AS REGIONS RAMP UP PRODUCTION

* AS THINGS CURRENTLY STAND, THERE HAVE BEEN NO MATERIAL IMPACTS ON OPERATIONS OR SUPPLY CHAIN WITH WORKFORCE ABLE TO ACCESS MINES AND PLATFORMS

* BHP SUPPLY CHAINS STILL OPEN AND CURRENTLY HAVE ADEQUATE SUPPLIES TO OPERATE AND MAINTAIN CRITICAL EQUIPMENT

* NET DEBT OF $12.8 BILLION AT LOWER END OF CO'S TARGET RANGE & CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $14.3 BILLION AS AT DEC. 31, 2019 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2Wxso1c] Further company coverage: