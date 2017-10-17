FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BHP says qtrly total petroleum production​ down 8 pct
October 17, 2017 / 9:46 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-BHP says qtrly total petroleum production​ down 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd:

* ‍Total petroleum production for September 2017 quarter decreased by eight percent to 50 mmboe​

* ‍Total iron ore production for September 2017 quarter decreased by three percent to 56 mt, or 64 mt on a 100 percent basis​

* All production and unit cost guidance remains unchanged for 2018 financial year​

* Total copper production for September 2017 quarter increased by 14 per cent to 404 kt​

* Petroleum capital expenditure of approximately US$2.0 billion is planned in 2018 financial year​

* “Onshore U.S. capital expenditure is expected to be approximately US$1.2 billion reflecting increased development activity”

* Divestment of small portion of Hawkville acreage was completed during quarter; work underway to exit remaining onshore U.S. assets for value​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
