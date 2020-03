March 20 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd:

* 1,500 JOBS WILL BE OFFERED AS SIX-MONTH CONTRACTS AND COVER A RANGE OF SKILLS NEEDED BY BHP OPERATIONS IN SHORT TERM

* FOLLOWING INITIAL SIX-MONTH CONTRACT, BHP WILL LOOK TO OFFER PERMANENT ROLES FOR SOME OF THESE JOBS