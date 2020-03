March 26 (Reuters) - Bialetti Industrie SpA:

* FY PRELIM REVENUE EUR 140 MILLION UP 8.3% YEAR/YEAR

* FY PRELIM EBITDA EUR 8 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE EBITDA EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* POSTPONES BOARD MEETING DUE TO COVID-19