March 26 (Reuters) - Biancamano SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 81.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 79.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 17.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 82.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NOT POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON 2020 RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)