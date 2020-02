Feb 14 (Reuters) - BibbInstruments AB:

* SWEDISH MEDICAL PRODUCTS AGENCY GIVES PERMISSION FOR CLINICAL TRIAL OF ENDODRILL MODEL X

* SWEDISH MEDICAL PRODUCTS AGENCY NOW GIVES PERMISSION TO START A MULTICENTER STUDY FOR ENDODRILL MODEL X IN PATIENTS WITH DEEP TUMORS OF THE GASTROINTESTINAL TRACT