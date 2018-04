April 10(Reuters) - Bic Camera Inc

* Says it plans to buy back 10 million shares (5.33 percent stake), at the price of 1,497 yen per shares, through a takeover bid, during period from April 11 to May 11

* Settlement starts on June 5

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/V6A5fP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)