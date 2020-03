BRIEF-BIC Reports On Coronavirus Outbreak Impacts

March 23 (Reuters) - Societe BIC SA:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACTS

* 2020 OUTLOOK AND MARKET ASSUMPTIONS COMMUNICATED ON 12 FEBRUARY 2020 ARE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* GROUP COULD POTENTIALLY SEE DISRUPTION IN BIC’S GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN IN EVENT OF FURTHER FACTORY CLOSURES, AS WELL AS DISCONTINUATION OF ACTIVITY OF SOME OF OUR SUPPLIERS AND SUBCONTRACTORS

* GROUP COULD POTENTIALLY SEE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON NET SALES

* GROUP COULD POTENTIALLY SEE IMPACTS ON COST BASE WITH SIGNIFICANT DETERIORATION OF FIXED COST ABSORPTION

* AS OF END OF LAST WEEK, BIC NET CASH POSITION WAS SLIGHTLY ABOVE 170 MILLION EUROS

* TO DATE, FOUR WRITING INSTRUMENT FACTORIES HAVE HALTED OPERATIONS TO COMPLY WITH LOCAL GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES (TWO IN INDIA, ONE IN TUNISIA AND ONE IN ECUADOR)