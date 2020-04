BRIEF-Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Pipeline Progress Update

April 7 (Reuters) - Bicycle Therapeutics PLC:

* BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PIPELINE PROGRESS UPDATE

* BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC - PHASE I DOSE ESCALATION COMPLETED FOR BT1718-RP2D ESTABLISHED AND PRELIMINARY SIGNS OF ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY OBSERVED

* BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC - DOSING COMPLETE IN SECOND COHORT OF PHASE I DOSE ESCALATION FOR BT5528-ALL DOSES ADMINISTERED IN PHASE I TO DATE APPEAR TOLERABLE

* BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS - PROGRESS ACROSS PIPELINE CONTINUES DESPITE UNCERTAINTIES ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 PANDEMIC-CURRENTLY

* BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC - KEY 2020 EVENTS REMAIN ON TRACK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)