BRIEF-Bid Corporation Posts HY HEPS Up 4,0% To 728,3 Cents

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Bid Corporation Ltd:

* JSE: BID - UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 2019

* BID CORPORATION LTD - HY REVENUE UP 3,2% TO R68,2 BILLION

* BID CORPORATION LTD - HY HEPS UP 4,0% TO 728,3 CENTS (CONSTANT CURRENCY HEPS +4,1%)

* BID CORPORATION LTD - INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED UP 6,5% TO 330,0 CENTS PER SHARE

* BID CORPORATION LTD - HY TRADING PROFIT UP 9,2% TO R3,6 BILLION (CONSTANT CURRENCY TRADING PROFIT UP 9,2%)

* BID CORP - RECENT POLITICAL, SOCIAL UPHEAVAL IN SOME MARKETS AND UNFOLDING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, IS VERY LIKELY TO IMPACT GROWTH PROSPECTS INTO H2

* BID CORP- SOCIAL UNREST IN HONG KONG AND CHILE IMPACTED OUT-OF-HOME DEMAND, BUSH FIRES IN AUSTRALIA DAMPENED CONSUMER SENTIMENT IN HY

* BID CORP - HY TRADING PERFORMANCE WAS IMPACTED BY MANAGEMENT UNDERPERFORMANCE IN BIDFRESH UK, SPAIN AND GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: