* U.S. EXTENDS FORECLOSURE MORATORIUM FOR HOMEOWNERS THROUGH JUNE 30, 2021 - WHITE HOUSE

* U.S. EXTENDS MORTGAGE PAYMENT FORBEARANCE ENROLLMENT WINDOW UNTIL JUNE 30, 2021 FOR BORROWERS WHO WISH TO REQUEST FORBEARANCE - WHITE HOUSE