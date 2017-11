Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bidenergy Ltd

* ‍ Robert Browning retired as chairman effective immediately to be replaced by James Baillieu​

* ‍Anthony Du Preez will assume role of managing director for initial term of six months​

* ‍Managing Director & CEO Phil Adams also resigned but will remain with co for a transition period until 31 Dec​