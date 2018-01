Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bidgely:

* BIDGELY CLOSES $27 MILLION SERIES C TO GROW DISAGGREGATION SOLUTIONS FOR UTILITIES

* BIDGELY SAYS CLOSED A $27 MILLION SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING; GEORGIAN PARTNERS LED OVERSUBSCRIBED ROUND AND RETURNING INVESTORS INCLUDES KHOSLA VENTURES​ Source text for Eikon: