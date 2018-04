April 9 (Reuters) - Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc:

* BIENVILLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 8.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ECO-STIM ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC AS OF MARCH 28, 2018 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2uYE0yf)