BRIEF-Biesse Q1 Net Profit Down At EUR 2.1 Mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Biesse SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 147.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 169.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DOES NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT VISIBILITY TO ASSESS IMPACT OF COVID-19

* ON COVID-19, BIESSE INTENDS WITHDRAW GUIDANCE FOR 2020 CONSIDERING IT NO MORE VALID

* ON COVID-19, CO RESERVS POSSIBILITY TO SHARE A NEW GUIDANCE IF AND AS SOON AS REFERENCE MARKETS WILL BECAME MORE STABLE AND INTERPRETED

* ON COVID-19, BIESSE PROMPTLY TOOK STEPS TO ACCESS ALL FORMS OF FINANCIAL SUPPORT ENACTED UNDER CURRENT LEGISLATION AND WHICH ITS CREDIT RATING PERMITS